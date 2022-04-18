Black box reveals Thiel boat was going nearly 57 mph seconds before fatal LeClaire crash

A "black box" in an engine of a boat involved in a fatal crash on the Mississippi River revealed a speed of about 57 mph in the seconds before the crash, according to new testimony.

James Thiel Sr., of Pleasant Valley, is on trial in Scott County, facing four charges of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Anita Pinc, 52, and Craig Verbeke, 61, both of Moline.

Thiel owned the 35-foot Triton that collided with Verbeke's 19-foot Bayliner in the waters near the LeClaire levee on Aug. 16, 2020. Pinc, Verbeke's passenger, died at the scene. Verbeke died three days later.

Peter Chisholm, product safety manager for Mercury Marine, took the stand Monday to tell the jury what he learned from data collected from the event-data recorder, or black box, on one of three motors on the Triton.

A certified marine investigator trained in accident investigations on the water, Chisholm said his "conservative estimate" put the speed of the Triton at 56.9 mph in the seconds before the crash.

The driver of the Triton, a 15-year-old, testified earlier in the day that he was going 40 mph and told investigators at the scene he was doing between 35 and 40.

He also said Verbeke was "driving crazy," and maintained the Triton was not racing a jet boat owned by Ethan Mahler. That despite testimony from a dozen witnesses who have said they saw the two boats racing in front of the LeClaire levee.

The teen testified he is a certified boat operator, having successfully taken the necessary boater safety courses when he was 12 years old.

“I’ve been around boats my entire life,” he said. “I’m a very capable driver.”

The teen said he saw Verbeke’s boat in front of the Triton and he called out for Thiel, who was behind him. Thiel previously testified he was to the right of the teen.

“I instinctively turned left to avoid them; they turned back into us,” the minor told the jury. "I believe we were going 40 (mph) before we slowed up.”

Other witnesses have said the rule on the river is that both boats are to veer to the right to avoid a collision.

"I tried to avoid them at all costs," the minor told the jury. "They were cutting in front of us."

An investigator with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, previously testified there was no evidence the Triton took any evasive action in the collision.

The teen became emotional when an audio recording of his call to 911 was played for the jury.

“We were going really fast,” he told the 911 dispatcher, saying he hit the boat.

Thiel’s wife, Gretchen, also testified Monday.

She struggled for her composure throughout her testimony, frequently sobbing, shaking and nearly yelling.

Asked whether adults on the boat were supervising the teen driver, she replied they were not. When the questions continued, she replied to the prosecutor: “I don’t know why you keep asking me that. He was a legal driver.”

The minor driver testified he frequently drove Thiel's boat and was supervised "most of the time."

Before breaking for the lunch recess, two more witnesses testified to seeing the Thiel boat racing with Mahler's boat moments before the crash.

The minor driver was asked on the stand whether the two boats were traveling side-by-side, and he replied, "Nope."

In all, 12 witnesses have testified that the boats were traveling at a high rate of speed. Several said they feared the boats were going to crash with each other or hit the Twilight riverboat, moored at the shore.

Jennifer Herring and Nicole Hansen were at a riverfront picnic table with a small group, they said, when the Thiel and Mahler boats came downstream.

The vessels were moving “very fast,” Herring said, while Verbeke’s boat was not moving fast.

In her 911 call, which also was played for the jury, Herring said, “A boat just collided with another boat — like, totally ran over it. They were racing another boat and went full speed over top of them.”

Asked whether anyone was injured, she told the 911 operator, “I’m sure they are.”

Hansen said she told her group of friends, “Oh, my God; they’re going to hit that boat” just prior to the crash. “I saw the Triton launch over the side of the white boat (Bayliner).”

She went to the LeClaire boat dock with rescue personnel, she said, where Thiel was pacing “frantically.” When she got back with her group, she told them, “He’s trying to tell his side of the story, and that’s not what I saw.”

The jury was being escorted Monday afternoon to the scene of the crash near the LeClaire riverfront and to a storage facility to see the Triton and Bayliner. There was to be no testimony at the scene.

The trial resumes Tuesday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.