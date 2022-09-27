Blue Grass councilman, police officer at odds in OWI

As the police chief in Blue Grass remains on administrative leave, a councilman who is facing a second charge of drunken driving now is raising questions about the officer who arrested him.

In a filing in district court in Scott County, Councilman Matt Sampson this week filed a motion, seeking personnel records for the police officer who arrested him in July.

Sampson is accused of operating a golf cart or utility vehicle after hours and while intoxicated on July 3, according to court records. An affidavit indicates Sampson's blood-alcohol content was .205 after he was stopped in the 600 block of S. Mississippi Street shortly before 3 a.m.

He was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol in Rock Island County in 2012, making the charge an aggravated misdemeanor.

The arresting officer, Mason Wilson, has been terminated from the Blue Grass Police Department, according to the motion filed this week. The filing implies a relationship between Sampson's arrest, Wilson's termination and the ongoing investigation related to Chief Bobby Flaherty's administrative leave.

"Something rather unusual and specific has arisen in this case," wrote Davenport attorney Ryan Beckenbaugh, representing Sampson. "The arresting officer (Mason Wilson) in this case has included a police report, which appears to accuse the Chief of Police of Blue Grass of certain actions.

"It also accuses defendant (Sampson) of making a phone call to the officer and threatening the officer's job."

The motion then alleges that Wilson was fired from the police department, "... for various incidents which call into question the officer's credibility, abilities as a law enforcement officer, and judgment."

It goes on to claim that Wilson "... made admissions to the police chief, regarding making untrue or false statements within the course of conduct of his employment," which were "captured on a recording device."

Sampson's attorney requests a copy of the alleged recording, along with Wilson's personnel files, including records from the Bettendorf Police Department: "Defendant has requested the personnel file of the officer both from his time at Blue Grass, but also his file from Bettendorf Police, along with any documentation concerning any write-ups, discipline, or any issues that officer Mason Wilson had while employed at both Blue Grass Police and Bettendorf Police.

"... the officer's credibility is absolutely material in this case."

Police in Bettendorf say no such disciplinary records exist. Wilson chose to separate from the Bettendorf Police Department, city officials said, and no disciplinary action ever was leveled against him nor is any pending.

The City of Blue Grass posted a notice on its website, alerting residents that Chief Flaherty is on "temporary administrative leave," pending an investigation.

The notice is attributed to the mayor and city council, including Sampson, and concludes, "We are anxious to get our Police Chief back so he can continue to serve and protect Blue Grass."