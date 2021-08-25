 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blue Grass man arrested on child pornography charges
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Blue Grass man arrested on child pornography charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Scott Decker.jpg

A Blue Grass man was arrested Tuesday on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Scott Matthew Decker, 45, allegedly sent 18 pornographic pictures and videos of children to another individual through a messaging system, according to an arrest affidavit.

The investigation started after the Scott County Sheriff's Office received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children, the press release states.

Decker is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 3. 

The Scott County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Blue Grass Police Department in this investigation. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jerusalem: Western Wall notes cleared ahead of Jewish New Year

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News