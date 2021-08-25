Blue Grass man arrested on child pornography charges

A Blue Grass man was arrested Tuesday on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Scott Matthew Decker, 45, allegedly sent 18 pornographic pictures and videos of children to another individual through a messaging system, according to an arrest affidavit.
The investigation started after the Scott County Sheriff's Office received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children, the press release states.
Decker is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 3.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Blue Grass Police Department in this investigation.
