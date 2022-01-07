Blue Grass man charged with growing psilocybin mushrooms sentenced to three years probation

A Blue Grass man charged with growing psilocybin mushrooms was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation.
Timothy Owen Doyle, 33, was arrested in July after police reportedly found marijuana and mushrooms growing in the house he shared with his girlfriend, Ilana Sylvie Poulin, 43.
Poulin was also arrested and both were charged with two counts of controlled substance violation and two counts of failure to affix drug stamps.
Doyle accepted a plea deal in October and pleaded guilty to one count of controlled substance violation, for which he was sentenced to three years of probation. The other three charges against Doyle were dropped.
Poulin also accepted a plea deal, in December, and pleaded guilty to one count of controlled substance violation while her other three charges were dropped. Poulin is scheduled to be sentenced on Mar. 2.
According to court documents, Poulin came to the police station with her daughter at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, to report a different incident. Authorities obtained a warrant to search her home as part of their investigation. At the house, officers noticed a strong marijuana smell and drug paraphernalia in almost every room.
"When I opened a closet door in the master bedroom to take photographs, I uncovered a complete marijuana grow operation with approximately 16 potted marijuana plants and numerous psilocybin mushroom labs along with numerous canisters with fully grown psilocybin mushrooms in each of the containers, all of which were in plain view," Officer Garret Jahns wrote in the affidavit.
Officers confiscated over 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 16 potted marijuana plants and approximately 2-4 pounds of marijuana and other THC products, the affidavit states.