Blue Grass man charged with sexually abusing teenage girl for almost two years

A Blue Grass man who was recently sentenced to three years probation for growing psilocybin mushrooms has now been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Timothy Doyle, 34, was arrested for the drug charges in July along with his girlfriend, Ilana Sylvie Poulin, 44. According to a warrant request filed in the Scott County court system in July, Poulin had gone to the Blue Grass Police Department with her son and daughter to report that Doyle had been sexually abusing her teenage daughter for two years. Police obtained a search warrant to search the house that Poulin and Doyle shared in order to look for any evidence of child pornography associated with the assaults. While searching the house, police discovered a marijuana and psilocybin mushroom grow lab, which led to Poulin and Doyle's arrest.
"During the initial phase of the search warrant, Police Chief Garrett Jahns was taking overall photographs of the rooms and noticed drug paraphernalia in nearly every room of the house, primarily the bedrooms. He was not going to charge the home owners for having the paraphernalia," an updated warrant states. "When he opened a closet door in the master bedroom to take photographs, he uncovered a complete marijuana grow operation with approximately 16 potted marijuana plants and a psilocybin mushroom lab and along with numerous canisters with fully grown psilocybin mushrooms in each of the containers. He stopped taking photographs and requested this amendment to the initial search warrant to continue to search and confiscate the labs, drugs and paraphernalia."
Doyle accepted a plea deal on the drug charges and was sentenced on Jan. 6 to three years of supervised probation. Poulin also accepted a plea deal and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2.
Now Doyle has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse in relation to the original report that Poulin made to the police. According to the warrants, Poulin told police the most recent assault had happened seven months before she went to the police department to report, but that Doyle had threatened her with a knife and told her he would kill her if she told the police.
Poulin's 16-year-old daughter told police that two years earlier, in July 2019, Doyle had taken her into a forested area, where he confessed his love for her and kissed her. After that, he became more and more intimate with the girl, and she sometimes texted him nude pictures and videos of herself. Poulin found out about the sexual abuse after her son walked in on her daughter and Doyle engaged in a sex act in August 2019.
Poulin and both of her children now have protective orders against Doyle, who is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
Third-degree sexual abuse is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.