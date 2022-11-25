Blue Grass man facing child endangerment charges after failing to get medical aid for daughter's chemical burns

A Blue Grass man is facing child endangerment charges after he allegedly failed to get medical aid for daughter who suffered third-degree chemical burns after she slipped in some spilled industrial cleaner at their home, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said.

The child required skin grafts to aid in her recovery, Sheriff’s investigators said.

Eugene White Jr., 31, is charged with one count of child endangerment-serious injury. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a 10-year prison sentence.

White also is charged with one count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane and the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator Ryan Strom, White had taken home from his work some non-diluted industrial cleaning solution.

Somehow the cleaner was spilled and White’s 11-year-old daughter slipped in it.

According to the affidavit, White told investigators the burn had occurred on Oct. 14 or Oct. 15, but also that he was not sure on the date.

The child was not taken to the hospital until Oct. 16. The chemical caused third-degree burns to the child’s bilateral buttocks, according to the affidavit.

The girl was taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, for treatment and had to have skin grafts to aid in the healing of the wound.

While the child was being treated at University Hospitals she underwent a drug test and tested positive for methamphetamine exposure, according to the affidavit. White also took a drug test and also tested positive for methamphetamine.

White was arrested Wednesday, one day after a warrant was issued for his arrest on the child endangerment charges.

During a first appearance Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Eric Syverud scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for Dec. 2.

White was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $12,000 bond, cash or surety.