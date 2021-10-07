 Skip to main content
Blue Grass man pleads not guilty to child pornography charges
A Blue Grass man arrested in August for child pornography pleaded not guilty and demanded a speedy trial in a written arraignment filed Wednesday.

Scott Decker, 45, is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He allegedly sent 18 pornographic pictures and videos of children to another individual through a messaging system, according to an arrest affidavit.

The investigation started after the Scott County Sheriff's Office received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office. 

