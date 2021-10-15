Blue Grass police department gets new squad car with donations, grant and drug forfeiture money

The Blue Grass police department is getting its third squad car, thanks to the help of community donors, a government grant and some drug forfeiture money.
Blue Grass police Chief Garrett Jahns said the department has been fundraising for the new car since the beginning of this year.
"The problem we were running into is, if one squad car went down we were instantly down half our fleet. So, you had one squad car for three officers to share. It definitely hinders the patrol operations when you only have one squad car to do that with."
The Blue Grass police department hired a third full-time officer a few years ago, and they have several part-time officers. The two squad cars they had just weren't keeping up, but Jahns said getting a new car wasn't in the budget, so he applied for a grant through the Scott County regional authority.
The police department was awarded $35,000 through the grant, enough to buy a car, but not to pay for all the bells and whistles that make it a police car. For that, the department would need $17,000 more.
"It was very helpful that there was an old case that closed where we were able to get a little over $9,000 through drug forfeiture money," Jahns said.
The rest of the money came slowly, throughout the year. Jahns said it's common for people to come in and donate money to the police department, and they started stockpiling any donations that weren't given specifically for other programs.
The last chunk of money came when Jahns was working an off-duty detail with Davenport and he ran into Brent Smith, the owner of The Frontier Again restaurant in Clinton, Ia. The two got to talking and Smith told Jahns his father had been a marshal in Blue Grass several years ago. Smith said he'd like to donate to the department and asked if they had any projects. Jahns told him about the squad car, and mentioned they still needed $1,600.
"Consider it done," Smith told Jahns.
"It was a very generous donation. Just the other day I sent him a thank-you letter in the mail," Jahns said. It's really exciting for us to be able to get a third squad car. It's history in the making in a way, because the department's never had three squad cars."
Jahns said that beyond any single donation, he believes the squad car is an example of the community coming together to accomplish something.
"I am so grateful to everyone who's donated and cared enough to help us out, not only with this project but even over the years," Jahsn said. "We believe that a key component to keeping our community safe is the strong relationships that we build between the residents, business owners and the police. By working together we become stronger, safer and make our communities a great place to live, work and play."
The car is not yet outfitted with all the devices and systems that it will have as a police car. Jahns said it's due to go in the first week of November to get set up, and it should be ready for use by the third week of November.