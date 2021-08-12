Blue Grass woman charged with growing marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms pleads not guilty

A Blue Grass woman who was arrested with her boyfriend in July for allegedly growing marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms in their house pleaded not guilty in an arraignment filed Thursday.
Ilana Sylvie Poulin, 43, was arrested after she came to the police station with her daughter at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, to report an incident, police affidavits state. The nature of her claim wasn't made clear in police documents, but authorities obtained a warrant to search her home as part of their investigation. At the house, officers noticed a strong marijuana smell and drug paraphernalia in almost every room.
"When I opened a closet door in the master bedroom to take photographs, I uncovered a complete marijuana grow operation with approximately 16 potted marijuana plants and numerous psilocybin mushroom labs along with numerous canisters with fully grown psilocybin mushrooms in each of the containers, all of which were in plain view," Officer Garret Jahns wrote in the affidavit.
Officers confiscated over 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 16 potted marijuana plants and approximately 2 to 4 pounds of marijuana and other THC products.
Poulin and her boyfriend, Timothy Owen Doyle, 33, admitted ownership of the drugs, the affidavit states. Both were arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver and failure to affix drug stamps, and one count of child endangerment, because the drugs were all easily accessible by Poulin's teenage children. Poulin was also charged with one count each of conspiracy and gathering for use of drugs, for reportedly hosting a drug house.
Doyle's arraignment hearing was rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19.