Blue Mass to honor first repsonders to be held May 18 at St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport will host a Blue Mass in honor of the Quad-City region’s first responders on May 18.

“The Blue Mass is to promote peace and justice through faith and unity with God and community, as well as celebrate and honor public safety professionals,” said Mark Gassen, of the Knights of Columbus of St. Paul the Apostle, and one of the organizers of the event.

“It’s for anybody who is a first responder in an emergency, including police, firefighters, medics, highway patrol, corrections officers, sheriff’s deputies and dispatchers” he said.

“There are a lot of people who think that this is a memorial,” Gassen said. “It’s not. This is a time for the community to show their appreciation for what our first repsonders do. This is a happy time. This is a time to shake hands and say thank you.

“Remember, when you’re running away from danger, look who’s running in,” he said.

Davenport Police Sgt. Eric Gruenhagen said the mass is needed.

“At this time of division and conflict in our country we need the blue mass more than ever to bring people together and restore our sense of community,” he said.

“The mass is a time for our community to openly thank, and more importantly, pray for our first responders,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

“This outward support and Godly support to our first responders is vital,” he said. “Our police officers, fire fighters, and other first responders work day-in and day-out helping our community in sometimes the darkest hours of peoples’ lives.

“We see and experience things that most people in our community will never know,” Sikorski added. “As a first responder knowing our community supports us and openly prays for our physical and mental health and safety is both very welcome and is healing in nature.

“I ask our community to take an evening and come out and show your support to our officers, fire fighters and medics, those who sacrifice so much to keep you all safe,” Sikorski said. “Each horrific incident we deal with leaves a scar on our heart. We are human beings that feel, care and hurt sometimes. The open and outward signs of support help to heal those wounds and make us whole again, make us stronger.”

“This is not just for the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities,” Gassen said. “If you’re a first responder please come join us.”

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 designating May 15 as Peace Officers' Memorial Day, and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.

The law was amended by the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, Public Law 103-322, signed by President Bill Clinton, directing that the flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff on all government buildings on May 15 each year.

The mass will begin at 6 p.m. Every one of all faiths are welcome to attend.

Father Bruce DeRammelaere, pastor of St. Paul the Apostle, will preside over the mass.

A reception will be held after the mass at Denning Hall at St. Paul the Apostle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.