Boat owner involved in double-fatal crash told police 'We're legal as can be'

James Thiel Sr. told a police officer at the scene of a double-fatal boat crash that the driver of the other boat “came out of nowhere” and turned in front of his boat.

The evidence came in the form of body-camera video from former LeClaire officer Skylar Mitchell, who took the stand Thursday in Thiel’s involuntary-manslaughter trial.

Thiel offered in the video that he was not driving his 35-foot Triton boat, but the minor who was driving it was properly licensed.

“We’re legal as can be,” he said on the video. “I’m telling you: We were coming straight down the river.”

No other testimony has yet been put forth, regarding the minor’s legal standing as the operator of Thiel’s boat.

Another witness testified Thursday that she and her husband saw Thiel’s boat “racing” with another vessel just prior to the crash. Several other witnesses have said Thiel’s boat was racing with a boat owned by Ethan Mahler.

Linda Cain said she and her husband, Bill, were in their vehicle in the parking lot along the levee in LeClaire when they heard the Triton coming downstream.

“It’s a big boat,” Cain testified. “I said, ‘My God, he’s flyin’. They were way too close to shore.

“As he (the Triton driver) went past, we both said, ‘My God. He’s gonna hit him (Craig Verbeke’s boat).”

Verbeke and his fiancé, Anita Pinc, both of Moline, died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash. They were in a 19-foot Bayliner.

“It was barely moving,” Cain said of the Bayliner. “The Triton came down and struck it as it was sitting in the channel.”

During cross examination, Thiel’s attorney, Leon Spies, asked Cain about a social-media post she made after the crash.

In the post, she wrote, “The small boat cut in front of the larger speeding boat.”

She testified that she meant that Verbeke’s boat was “cross-ways in the channel.”

While she said Verbeke’s boat was “barely moving,” she also said it “turned in the path of the bigger boat.”

Several witnesses have testified Verbeke appeared to be attempting to get out of the way of the bigger boat.

In other testimony Thursday morning:

Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, conservation officer Derrick Slutts told the jury he detected “a very strong odor” of alcohol on Thiel several times while he was at the LeClaire riverfront after the crash.

He said he could smell alcohol “at quite a distance.”

Records from the DNR indicate that Thiel refused a breathalyzer test, and his attorney has said he did so on the advice of his counsel.

Slutts also said he was part of the team that took the boats into evidence. He said he put Thiel’s boat on its trailer without starting the motors, because he wanted to preserve evidence that is stored in the boat’s navigation system.

Thiel kept close watch on the process, he said, adding, “His main concern was that we were going to damage the boat. I don’t recall him asking about the occupants of the Bayliner at any time throughout the night.”

Spies asked during cross-examination whether performing CPR on Verbeke, which Thiel did, was a show of concern, and Slutts agreed that it was.

Dr. Dennis Firchau, a forensic pathologist who oversaw Pinc’s autopsy, told the jury about her injuries.

The cause of death, he said, was blunt-force injuries to her head, neck and trunk.

She sustained a multitude of serious injuries, Firchau said, including skull fractures, brain injuries, a dislocation of the joint connecting the head and neck, rib fractures and internal bleeding.

Toxicology testing was performed, he said, and Pinc’s blood-alcohol content was .074. The legal limit for operating a motor vehicle is .08, but testimony has indicated Verbeke was driving.

His alcohol level was .102, according to records.

