The Moline Police Department along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have seized a boat believed to be connected to the Trudy Appleby investigation.
The boat was seized on December 19.
As part of the ongoing investigation into the 1996 disappearance of Trudy Appleby, Moline police received information regarding a boat which may have been used to transport Trudy Appleby, according to a news release from the Moline Police Department.
The Moline Police Department and the FBI transported the boat to the FBI Crime Lab in Springfield, where it is currently undergoing extensive examination by FBI Evidence Response Team.
The investigation into the Trudy Appleby disappearance is ongoing and anyone with information regarding her disappearance are asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.