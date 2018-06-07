The Davenport Police Department has released body camera footage from an interaction Friday between an officer and Village of East Davenport business owner John Wisor.
Just after noon on Friday, Davenport police were called to the 2100 block of East 11th Street for report of a disturbance between a business owner and set-up crews preparing for the weekend festival.
The video confirms the business owner was Wisor, owner of 11th Street Precinct and several other properties in the Village. The video does not show Wisor using slurs against festival workers.
In the video, two witnesses told Lt. Shawn Voigts that Wisor was agitated and using anti-gay slurs with festival workers.
In an interview with the Times, Wisor denied using the language and said police, organizers, the city council, other merchants, volunteers and event sponsors all were to blame for his upset over an event that never should have been allowed in the Village of East Davenport.
In the interview, Wisor said he was not notified that the Davenport City Council was considering a request by QC Pride to close off part of 11th Street to hold a street festival. Originally scheduled for the area of Mary's on 2nd in Davenport, plans changed when Mary's was struck by a stolen SUV, sustaining considerable damage.
In the video, Voigts explains the City Special Event approval process to Wisor, and says that the festival was approved and he should direct his comments to his alderman.
No police report was generated and criminal charges were not substantiated, police have said.
Story developing.