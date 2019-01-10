MUSCATINE — The body found on Iowa 38 early Tuesday morning has been identified as Lea Renae Ponce, 20, of Fairfield.
An autopsy was conducted Wednesday but results were not available Wednesday evening, according to a release from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department.
Early Tuesday morning, Muscatine County deputies responded to a call of a woman laying by the side of the road on Iowa 38, just north of the intersection of County Road F70 (155th St.). She was found to be deceased.
The investigation continues, according to the release. Police ask anyone with information to call 563-264-0188, Ext. 115.