An unidentifiable body was found in the ruins of a burned-out home in rural Scott County early Tuesday, Scott County Sheriff's Detective Ryan Strom said.
Strom said that at 6:35 a.m., firefighters from LeClaire, Princeton, McCausland and Bettendorf to a home near the intersection of 235th Street and 277th Avenue in rural Princeton.
Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a body in what was left of the home.
The Scott County Medical Examiner was contacted and an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
The fire is being investigated by the Iowa State Fire Marshal and the Scott County Sheriff's Department.