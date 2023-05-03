Davenport firefighters found a body when they went to a boarded up building on Tuesday to fight a fire.

Fire crews went just after 4 p.m. to a duplex in the 600 block of North Marquette Street, according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire in the southwest corner of the building, burning up the exterior of the two-story structure, the release states. Firefighters realized the fire had reached the attic space so they went into the duplex to put it out.

The release states that firefighters found the body at the fire scene, but did not specify exactly where. Further details about the body and who it might be were not provided.

Firefighters had the main part of the fire out within 10 minutes, but stayed at the building for several hours to prevent the fire from rekindling.

No firefighters were hurt fighting the fire, the release states.