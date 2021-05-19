Body of a man last seen in Rock Island in January found in Andulusia Slough

The body of a man last seen in January in Rock Island was found Monday in the Andulusia Slough of the Mississippi River.

Ryan Muckelston, 36, was last seen leaving a friend's house at about 2 a.m. January 18.

His body was found by two commercial fisherman, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.

According to Gustafson, an external autopsy revealed no evidence of foul play, but there is still an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's office, the Rock Island Police Department, and the Rock Island County Coroner's office.

The body was retrieved by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, Andalusia Fire and Rescue, Rock Island County Coroner’s Office, and the Rock Island Fire Department.

