Body of missing boater recovered from Mississippi River in Bettendorf
A man's body has been recovered from the Mississippi River in Bettendorf.

The man, 53, of Davenport, was reported missing after last being seen near his boat on the dock near Isle Casino. He is not being identified, pending notification of kin.

Bettendorf Police and Fire responded to the boat docks around 2 p.m. Sunday, after receiving a call about the missing man. Bettendorf Fire, Moline Fire, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Rock Island Arsenal launched recovery efforts near where he was reported missing, according to a news release from the city.

His body was recovered near his boat in the Mississippi River.

Police said there is no foul play suspected, but an investigation is ongoing.

