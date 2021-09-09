 Skip to main content
Body of missing Colona man found in Rock River in East Moline
The body of a missing Colona man has found in the Rock River in East Moline, according to a press release from the Rock Island Sheriff's Office.

Officers from the sheriff's office responded to the scene Saturday morning after receiving a call that a dead body had been found in Unincorporation-East Moline in Rock Island County.

The deceased was identified as Donald Taets Jr., 59, who had been reported missing out of Colona. 

The case remains under investigation. The Rock Island Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Illinois State Police. 

