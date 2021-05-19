 Skip to main content
Body of Prophetstown man recovered in Rock River
The body of a man who went missing by the Rock River was recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

Arlyn K. Bush, 79, of Prophetstown, went missing after an accident while he was mowing along the river near the Prophetstown State Park.

Multiple departments participated in the water search, including the Whiteside County Sherriff's Office, Prophetstown Police, Prophetstown Fire, Erie Fire, Lyndon Fire, Prophetstown Ambulance, Rock Falls Fire Department, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Yorktown Search and Rescue and Quad Cities Search Dive team. 

