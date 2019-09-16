The man whose body was recovered Sunday from the Mississippi River near Andalusia was Jeremy C. Swiatek, 23, of West Chicago.
Swiatek was reported missing Saturday via the East Moline Police Department, according to a department news release. He was last seen early Friday leaving a tavern in downtown Rock Island.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the man’s identity Monday morning, and said Swiatek was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m. Sunday at the scene.
An autopsy, which could provide more information about how Swiatek died, was scheduled for Tuesday, Gustafson said.
A release from the East Moline Police Department said that foul play was not suspected in Swiatek's death as of Monday afternoon, but the release did not provide more information about how investigators suspect he came to be in the river.
The release stated videos of Swiatek collected from surveillance cameras in downtown Rock Island show him alone early Friday, walking toward Schwiebert Park, which abuts the river.
Swiatek had been working at the Rock Island County Landfill through his employer, Weaver Consultants Group of Naperville, the department news release said. He was reported missing when he did not show up for work Friday.
The East Moline police were assisted by the Rock Island and Davenport police departments, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Andalusia Fire Department.
The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about Swiatek's case is asked to contact East Moline police at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.