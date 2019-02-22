A Davenport doctor was sentenced Friday on multiple federal counts of health-care fraud.
Dr. Paul Matthew Bolger pleaded guilty in 2017 to 18 counts of making false statements relating to health-care matters and five counts that he misbranded at least five prescriptions for patients living in Alabama, a state in which he was not licensed.
During a Friday morning hearing, Bolger was sentenced by Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 24 months in the federal bureau of prisons with three years of mandatory supervisory release upon completion of his sentence. He also must make restitution of $1.5 million.
The false statement charges stemmed from a scheme in which Bolger is alleged to have participated.
During February through May of 2015, Bolger, who was licensed to practice in Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, New Mexico and Ohio, entered into an agreement with another person who would send Bolger patient intake forms and prescription forms. Bolger would then sign the prescription forms without having talked to most of the patients. No patients or intake forms were being screened by a medical professional prior to the forms being sent to Bolger.
Bolger was paid $50 for each prescription form he signed.
By signing the prescription forms, Bolger was attesting that he had reviewed the patient’s medical records and determined the medicine was necessary.
The prescriptions were then filled by Patient Care America Pharmacy in Florida, and Haoeyou Pharmacy or its designee in California.
The pharmacies then billed Tricare, a health-insurance program of the U.S. Department of Defense serving current and retired military personnel and their dependents worldwide.
The misbranding charges were related to accusations that the prescriptions Bolger wrote were for flurbiprofen and gabapentin and were supposed to be in a topical pain cream, but contained no such substances.