A total of 817 Public Safety Assessments, a tool used to help judges decide whether criminal defendants should be in jail or out on release, have been completed in Scott County between March 12 and June 4.
Of those, 478 people have been released on their own recognizance; released with some type of supervision conditions, or have had bonds set with maximum conditions, according to data released this week to the Quad-City Times by the 7th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services.
Scott County is one of four counties participating in a pilot program aimed at allowing defendants who can't afford to post bond the opportunity to be released before trial.
The assessment, developed by the nonprofit, Houston-based Laura and John Arnold Foundation, uses evidence-based risk factors to determine the likelihood that a defendant who is released before trial will fail to return for future court hearings or commit another crime or violent crime, once released.
On June 1, Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed two sections of an appropriations bill that would have immediately ended the program, But she said the program would end on Dec. 31, and use of the assessment would be suspended until data from the pilot program could be analyzed.
"I believe that we should consider and study ways to create a fairer pretrial system that protects the public," she wrote in her veto message. "If, after studying the data and research conclusions, it is found that this program will be in the best interests of the public, then new legislation should be considered that authorizes the PSA or similar risk-assessment tools.”
She added the assessment should not replace the judge’s discretion.
Wayln McCulloh, district director for the 7th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services, said it was a measured approach.
“Pretrial release decisions are a balancing test," he said. "The government must weigh the protection of the public and the assurance that a defendant will appear at subsequent court proceedings against the defendant’s constitutional rights.”
As of Monday, the Seventh Judicial District had approximately 262 people assigned to release with supervision in the Scott County unit, McCulloh said.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said given the number still jailed, “judges may be showing more discretion right now than when the program first started, because our inmate count had returned all the way back to what it was prior to the PSA.”
Earlier this year, the jail population had dropped by about 10 percent, but Lane said there was not enough data to determine if it is because of the new tool.
He supports placing defendants on pretrial supervision, but expressed concern that the program is unfunded.
The PSA was developed after researchers analyzed more than 1.5 million cases from more than 300 jurisdictions across the country. It looks at factors such as age, the violence of the offense and previous offenses, prior convictions and incarcerations, and if the defendant has failed to appear in the past. A defendant's race, gender, income, education, home address, drug use history, family status, marital status, national origin, employment or religion are not factors.
That data generates a score from 1 (low risk) to 6 (high risk) that suggests the likelihood a defendant will commit a new crime or fail to appear in court. It flags those who pose an elevated risk of committing a crime of violence.
Judges use the score to determine whether a defendant is released on a recognizance bond, meaning no money down; on supervision with or without posting bond; or will remain in jail.
According to the Department of Correctional Services, judges in Scott County have followed the recommendation of the PSA 35 percent of the time.
Critics say the tool doesn't put enough emphasis on the current charge, especially if it's violent, and prior juvenile adjudications are not considered.
Polk, Scott and Woodbury counties are already part of the pilot. Linn County will be added next. Polk and Linn counties will participate in a Harvard University study, with scores given only to judges in half of all new initial appearances for the next 18 months.
Todd Nuccio, State Court Administrator, said it is hoped that the researchers can issue a preliminary report in December.
Bill Miller, a probation/parole officer with the 7th Judicial District Department of Corrections, said Thursday he has 58 people assigned to him on pretrial release. Of those, 29 are still in the jail.
The defendants assigned to him have been placed on the highest level of supervision ordered by the court, and must have weekly face-to-face contact, curfew, home visits, and electronic monitoring/home detention if deemed appropriate.
“I have had three offenders say that, because of the weekly appointments, they’ve done better than they’ve had in the past by not only getting to court but getting into treatment if they needed it, by getting a job,” he said. “I think it keeps everyone focused on what’s going on because it’s easy when you have a court date down the road to forget about that or want to forget about that. This helps because we remind them of court dates, on all levels, they are reminded of court dates whether they are by phone or in person.”
Miller estimated five or six in his caseload have reoffended since the tool was implemented.
“The benefit to the community is that person doesn’t slip through the cracks,” he said. “They’re receiving consequences for that, for the new offense, whatever the court decides.
“They are getting caught faster and they’re not falling through the cracks, so to speak,” he added.
A majority of the high-risk offenders with a high bond are still in the jail, Miller said.