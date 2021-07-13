Bond reduced for Moline woman charged with vehicular homicide in Davenport

A warrant was issued in September by Davenport police to get a blood and urine sample from Matthews. According to the warrant application, officers who responded to the scene could smell alcohol on Matthews' breath. She reportedly admitted to drinking three Twisted Tea alcoholic drinks and smoking marijuana earlier that day.

Public Defender Miguel Puentes said in the bond review hearing that Matthews had begun substance abuse treatment before her arrest and that she would continue that treatment if she were released on bond. As part of the bond conditions, Matthews will be required to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 60 days of release and follow any recommended treatment. She also isn't allowed to operate a motor vehicle if released on bond.

Puentes also argued during the hearing that Matthews isn't a flight risk because she has a lot of family ties in the Quad-Cities.

Assistant County Attorney Robert Bradfield argued Matthews is a flight risk because of the severity of the crime and the fact that she'll likely go to prison if convicted. He also said he believes she's a threat to the community. Bradfield requested in the hearing that the $50,000 bond be changed to a cash-only bond of the same amount.

Vehicular homicide is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Matthews has also been charged with two counts of child endangerment, a felony, along with two counts of child restraint devices, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, no insurance and OWI first offense, all misdemeanors.