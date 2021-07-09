Bond reduced from $2 million to $1 million for Moline woman accused of killing son

"She has no ability to go anywhere else than where she has always been," Durbin said.

Durbin also said that because discovery and evidence collection for the case requires going through 15 years worth of medical records, it would be much easier to work with her to build her defense if she weren't under lock and key.

Keim has no criminal history, and Durbin argued that she does not pose a risk to the community.

State's attorney Sean Williams argued against any reduction in the bond because of the seriousness of the crime. Judge Frank R. Fuhr said he doesn't believe Keim is a threat to the community, but because of the nature of the charges there is still a flight risk, which is why he decided to reduce the bond to $1 million.

Keim's next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30.

