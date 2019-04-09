The man accused of the March 27 robbery of the Moline Ascentra Credit Union had the restrictions on his ability to post bond relaxed somewhat on Tuesday.
Roman T. Lloyd, 31, of Rock Island, has been charged with robbery and aggravated fleeing/eluding, court records state. He is accused of stealing $16,878 from the credit union, of refusing to stop when signaled by police, disobeying traffic signals and breaking speed limits while doing so.
Once he was in custody, Lloyd's bail was set at $500,000 cash-only, meaning he would have to post the entire amount before he could be released.
Tuesday, Judge Norma Kauzlarich granted the motion of Lloyd's defense counsel, Public Defender Baron Heintz, that his client's bond requirement be adjusted because the law did not allow for cash-only for the charges Lloyd faces.
Kauzlarich adjusted the requirement to a 10 percent bond, meaning Lloyd would have to post $50,000 to be released.
The judge, however, also granted the request of Rock Island County First Assistant State's Attorney Heidi Weller, who asked that the origin of any money used to post bond be investigated to ensure the money was not criminally obtained.
Lloyd was scheduled for a preliminary appearance on Tuesday. In such hearings, the state presents an outline of the case against a defendant so the judge can determine whether the evidence is strong enough for the prosecution to continue. The criteria for meeting that burden is not considered very high.
Lloyd chose to waive the hearing, meaning neither he nor Heintz challenged the prosecution's presentation and it was not reviewed by Kauzlarich. Waiving the hearing is not an admission of guilt. Lloyd is still considered innocent.
His next hearing was set for May 10, and Lloyd was returned to the custody of the Rock Island County Jail.