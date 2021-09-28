Bonds reduced in Quad-Cities murder, attempted murder cases

Bond was reduced in Scott County court Tuesday for a man facing an attempted murder charge and a man charged with first-degree murder.
Todd Alan Laing Sr., 49, of Bettendorf was arrested Sept. 14 for attempted murder. He allegedly tried to kill his brother by suffocation on Nov. 11, 2020. Laing's brother was sick and in hospice, and Laing's defense attorney said in the bond review hearing the suffocation was an attempted "mercy killing."
Laing was being held in the Scott County Jail without bond. Judge Stuart Werling assigned him a bond Tuesday of $25,000, cash-only, stating that the circumstances of Laing's charge were different than most homicide charges, and he doesn't present a flight risk or a danger to the community since he has no history of violence and has a lot of family in the area.
Demarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, of Davenport, also had his bond reduced Tuesday. Gray was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a man to death two days before.