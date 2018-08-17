ALEDO — A Mercer County School District employee charged with stealing from the school and its athletic booster club has resigned.
Felony embezzlement charges were filed Monday morning against Angie Dellitt, 43, of Aledo, the school’s bookkeeper. Her arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 12.
She is charged with taking between $500 and $10,000 from the district, a Class 2 felony, around July 10, 2017, through July 21, 2017.
A second Class 2 felony charge alleges she took between $10,000 and $100,000 of Mercer County Athletic Booster Club funds during the 2016-2018 school years.
Dellitt resigned Monday following the charges.
The charges state funds were used for, "her own personal use," including hotel rooms, restaurants, meals and other personal items. Mercer County State's Attorney Meeghan said she turned herself in and is out on bond.
Mercer County School District Superintendent Scott Petrie declined comment on the matter. On Monday, he said an unnamed district employee had been placed on paid administrative leave, and that the district was cooperating with the Aledo Police Department and the Mercer County State’s Attorney's office.