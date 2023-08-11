Preliminary autopsy results indicate the 10-year-old whose body was hidden in a garage in Rock Island died from a gunshot wound.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said he could not release further details Friday on the death of Zion Staples because of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators have said they think Zion died in December and have accused Sushi Staples — identified as the boy’s mother — of failing to report the death and concealing it, according to court records. His body was concealed in a garbage can in the garage of the home she rented.

Rock Island police responded at 9:30 a.m. on July 26 to the 1700 block of 20 1/2 Avenue to investigate a report of a suspicious death, they said. That night they arrested Staples.

She has since been charged with obstructing justice, concealment of a death and failure to report the death of a child under 13, according to court records.

Staples remained in custody Friday, held on $500,000 bail, according to court records. To be released, she would have to post a $50,000 bail.

Her next court date has been set for Aug. 15, records state.