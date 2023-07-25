A boy is hospitalized after being wounded in what East Moline Police say was an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.

Officers found the child when they responded at 5:49 a.m. Friday to the 1000 block of 51st Avenue to investigate a report of a gunshot victim, according to a police department news release. The officers rendered aid until the boy could be taken to the hospital.

Initially hospitalized at Genesis Health System’s Illini Campus in Silvis, the boy was later sent out of the area for further treatment, the department said. As of Tuesday, his injuries were not considered life threatening.

Evidence and witness statements indicate the boy accidentally shot himself, according to the department.

Police did not include further details about the child, his injuries, or the circumstances of the shooting.

The department asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact investigators at 309-752-1547. People with information can also contact the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips App.

The East Moline Police Department was assisted by police officers from Moline and Silvis.