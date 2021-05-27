Boy wounded in shooting at Marquette Park in Davenport

A boy was shot and wounded Wednesday night at Marquette Park, Davenport Police said.

His injuries are not life threatening, police said.

The shooting was reported at 8:58 p.m. The park is located in the 3200 block of Marquette Street.

Witnesses on the scene said the shooter or shooters came out of the wooded area near the creek on the north side of the park.

People were gathered under a pavilion on the south side of the roadway not far from the Marquette Street entrance when the shooting occurred.

The name, age and condition of the victim were not available late Wednesday. The victim was taken Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

People at the scene fought with one another as officers tried to investigate the shooting. Police had to break off from their investigation to break up the fights and move the people out of the park.

Officers with flashlights combed the creek and wooded area on the north side of the roadway to search for evidence.