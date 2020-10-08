Brady Street closed at 30th Street after shooting

All lanes of Brady Street in Davenport have been closed at 30th Street after a shooting at the Brady Mart, 3107 Brady St., around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story
Thomas Geyer
