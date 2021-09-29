'Brantley left a mark on everyone's heart': Eldridge boy killed in Indiana honored on aunt's website

Bruck said Victoria and her former husband Jay Welford, the kids' biological father, originally lost custody of the kids in 2018 because of alleged medical abuse against Brantley's sister. The kids were placed in foster care while the case was investigated and in August 2020 the parents' rights were terminated and the foster family moved to adopt the children. Victoria and Jay both appealed the termination and in October 2020 the Iowa Appellate Court overturned the termination of Victoria's rights but upheld the termination of Jay's rights.

The children then started the process of reunification and were returned to Victoria's full-time care on April 1. The kids lived with Victoria and Diericx in an apartment in Eldridge.

Victoria and Jay had been separated since mid-2020, according to Bruck, though Clinton County court records show they weren't officially divorced until August 2021. Victoria started dating Diericx in November 2020, Bruck said.