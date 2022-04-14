Breakfast Optimist Club names Officer of the Year and Top Cop

The Breakfast Optimist Club that serves the Illinois Quad-Cities has announced its annual Police Officer of the Year and Top Cop for 2021.

From the East Moline Police Department, Sgt. William Lind earned Officer of the Year honors. Lind was nominated for his work at the Quad-City Federal Gang Task Force.

Lind spearheaded one of the largest cases in the task force for illegal drug and weapon distribution in the Quad-City area. He also worked to stop several shootings in the spring of 2021 between two gangs that led to multiple arrests for firearms violations.

Lind also is involved with the Shop With a Cop and Holiday Food Baskets programs.

Moline Police Officer Cody Parmenter earned Officer of the Year honors after being nominated for improving the safety and quality of life in the community, building community trust and collaboration, and enhancing the professionalism, teamwork and integrity of the department.

Parmenter made more than 45 felony arrests, mostly for the delivery or possession of methamphetamine or other controlled substances, along with 25 arrests for driving under the influence.

He made several arrests for gun crimes, unlawful use of a weapon and armed violence.

Parmenter also developed a community-oriented policing program to emphasize the importance of staying in school and being a productive member of our community. The program strives to build and strengthen the relationship between children in the community and the Moline Police Department by recognizing students for their outstanding achievements, and police visiting them at school for a pizza party.

Parmenter also was awarded the Life Saving Award for his actions on March 15, 2021, when he saved the life of a citizen inside a burning house.

Parmenter also was named Top Cop for 2021.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said, “We are very grateful for the recognition that the Breakfast Optimists have given the officers for their outstanding work to make our community a better and safer place.

“These awards that are judged by community members are very special because they are independent evaluations of the officers without any influence from police management,” Gault added. “The appreciation from the community resonates throughout the department and is greatly appreciated.”

East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said, “Officers are recognized internally, but to be recognized by people in the community they serve means a lot to them.

“Congratulations to all of the nominees and award winners, your dedication to the job and desire to protect and serve the community often goes unnoticed, but today you are being recognized, and deservingly so,” Ramsey said. “I appreciate our neighbors at the Moline Police Department and the working relationship we have.”

Other finalists for Officer of the Year are:

East Moline Police Sgt. Kyle Schultz, who was nominated for dedication, training and expertise in developing officers in the department.

East Moline Police Det. Riley Reeves, who was nominated for efforts in community policing.

Moline Police Sgt. Joe Kluever, who was nominated for his work on difficult and complex juvenile investigation cases.

Moline Police Officer Adam Medina, who was nominated for his heroic actions in the face of danger in dealing with an armed person.

John Zelnio, Breakfast Optimist Club Top Cop Committee Chairman, said in a news release, “The Breakfast Optimist Club members are very proud of our law enforcement officers and the great work that they do in our community. It was a great pleasure to honor these top six very deserving officers.”

Founded in 1919, Optimist clubs work in their communities promoting good government, the military and patriotism, and support local youth projects.

Optimist committee members judged the applications for Officer of the Year and Top Cop based on heroism, community service, meritorious performance and club purpose.

