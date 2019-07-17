A Scott County jury has found 13-year-old Luke Andrews guilty of carrying weapons on school grounds, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to commit serious injury. He initially faced the more serious charge of attempted murder.
The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for more than nine hours over two days before arriving at their verdict.
Andrews, who was tried in adult court as a youthful offender, will be back in juvenile court Thursday for a detention hearing. At that time, a juvenile court judge will schedule a further hearing for disposition.
Prosecutors say Andrews, then 12, was armed with a loaded Smith & Wesson .22-caliber pistol when he walked into the classroom of North Scott Junior High School seventh-grade social studies teacher Dawn Spring the morning of Aug. 31.
He pointed the gun at student teacher Kaitlyn MacDonald and told everyone to get down, according to trial testimony. A
Andrews then pointed the gun at Spring and pulled the trigger. The gun did not go off, according to trial testimony.
Andrews’ attorneys argued at trial that he did not intent to kill Spring that day and that he was looking for attention.
Story will be updated.