BREAKING: One dead as Rock Island police investigate officer-involved shooting

One person has been confirmed dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday at the Kum & Shop, 2961 11th St., Rock Island.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has been activated to investigate the incident that occurred about 6:30 p.m.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Thursday night that his office was conducting a death investigation in connection with the shooting. The identity of the deceased will be released pending family notification.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday.

Police blocked off 11th Street blocked in both directions, and 12th Street at 31st Avenue also was blocked off for the investigation.

A crowd had gathered outside of UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island — the nearest trauma center to the scene — after the incident.

"We are aware of a gathering of people and law enforcement outside our Trinity Rock Island campus," Ashe Simpson, UPH-Trinity marketing communications specialist said. "For everyone's safety, we are asking our neighbors and fellow community members to avoid the area until further notice."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

