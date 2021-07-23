 Skip to main content
Breaking: One man dead after shooting in Silvis
SILVIS — One man is dead after a shooting in Silvis, according to Rock Island County coroner Brian Gustafson. 

The man's name and age were not released. He died at the Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

It was the second shooting death this year in Silvis. 

Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28, died at the Genesis Medical Center after being found with a gunshot wound on May 28. Silvis police found Akoli when they were called to 1413 11th St. at about 4:45 p.m. to investigate a call of shots fired.

Cordell O. Thomas, 19, of Silvis, has been charged with Akoli's murder. He pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

