Breasia Terrell's disappearance: A timeline

It's been a year since Breasia Terrell's remains were found in rural DeWitt. Here's a timeline of the case, which began with her disappearance in July 2020.

July 10, 2020: Breasia was last seen late Thursday, July 9, or in the early hours of Friday, July 10, 2020, in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street. She had been visiting Henry Dinkins with her brother. She was reported missing and the Davenport Police Department searched Credit Island. Dinkins was taken into custody.

July 11, 2020: Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, was in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond for a sex offender violation, a class D felony. The charge is not related to Breasia's disappearance.

July 14, 2020: Police named Henry Dinkins a person of interest in Breasia's disappearance. Davenport Police asked the public about Dinkins' whereabouts in the Quad Cities from 10 p.m. Thursday, July 9, to noon Friday, July 10.

July 16, 2020: The search for Breasia begins in Clinton County.

July 20, 2020: Investigators end the search in Clinton County.

July 25, 2020: Dinkins is wanted in Bureau County, Ill., on two counts of manufacturing and delivering more than two pounds of meth. The reward for information leading to an arrest or tips that lead to finding Breasia is increased to $13,500.

Aug. 8, 2020: During the Moore Divahs Dare 2/B Me Fashion Show at the Golden Leaf Banquet and Convention Center in Davenport, Aishia Lankford, Breasia's mother, said she wrote four letters to Dinkins.

Aug. 13, 2020: Originally charged with one count of sex offender registration violation, Scott County prosecutors added two more sex offender registration violations against Henry Earl Dinkins and in court documents said it intends to seek enhanced sentencing under the habitual offender code. Dinkins entered a plea of not guilty and demanded a speedy trial. He had not been charged with Breasia’s disappearance.

Aug. 31, 2020: Henry Dinkins is moved from Scott County Jail to Clinton County Jail.

Nov. 14 and 15, 2020: Breasia's family organized a two-day march in Davenport to continue to raise awareness about the case. Breasia's mother, Aishia Lankford, expressed frustration with rumors about her daughter's disappearance.

Dec. 4, 2020: Breasia's 11th birthday. The FBI's Omaha, Neb., office renewed efforts to generate leads in the case, asking for information and offering a $10,000 reward.

Dec. 10, 2020: In a news conference, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said investigators are working the case and asked for any additional information about Breasia's disappearance from the public.

March 10, 2020: Breasia was featured on a one-hour special on Investigation Discovery titled "In Pursuit: The Missing."

March 22, 2021: Two fishermen find human remains in a nearly hidden pond three miles north of DeWitt.

March 23, 2021: Investigators from the Division of Criminal Investigation finish removing the remains from the pond and police hold a press briefing announcing the discovery.

March 31, 2021: Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski delivers what he calls "heart-breaking news" and confirms the remains found outside of DeWitt are those of Breasia Terrell.

May 5, 2021: Henry Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced during a news conference at the Davenport Police Department.

May 6, 2021: Judge Cheryl Traum decided Dinkins will be held without bond in the Scott County Jail and be represented by a public defender. Dinkins demanded his right to a preliminary trial.

June 17, 2021: Dinkins submitted a written arraignment and plea of not guilty in Scott County District Court. He was charged with kidnapping and murder after her body was found in March.

July 7, 2021: Warrants returned to the Scott County Court outlined a timeline of Dinkins' movements the night Breasia disappeared and how the investigation proceeded until her remains were found.

Jan. 25, 2022: Dinkins' trial was to have begun Feb. 14.

Public Defender Miguel Puentes on Jan. 20 filed a motion to have the case continued, stating in his motion that, “an assessment of our defense case indicates we are admittedly unprepared to proceed as currently scheduled; therefore, necessitating this filing.”

Scott County District Judge Henry Latham scheduled the trial for May 9, with a final pretrial hearing set for May 4.

On the same day, Dinkins sent a letter to Scott County District Judge Henry Latham asking for a new attorney.

Feb. 10, 2022: Dinkins' request for a new attorney is denied by Latham.

March 11, 2022: Latham again denies Dinkins' request for a new lawyer. Dinkins also raised the possibility of defending himself, which was denied.

March 22, 2022: The one-year anniversary of the discovery of Breasia's remains in Clinton County.

