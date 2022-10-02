Breasia Terrell's disappearance and the prosecution of Henry Dinkins: A timeline

Breasia Terrell disappeared July 10, 2020, and her remains were found March 22, 2021, in rural DeWitt. Here's a timeline of the the search for her and the prosecution of Henry Earl Dinkins.

July 10, 2020: Breasia was last seen late Thursday, July 9, or in the early hours of Friday, July 10, 2020, in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street. She had been visiting Henry Dinkins with her brother. She was reported missing and the Davenport Police Department searched Credit Island. Dinkins was taken into custody.

July 11, 2020: Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, was in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond for a sex offender violation, a class D felony. The charge is not related to Breasia's disappearance.

July 14, 2020: Police named Henry Dinkins a person of interest in Breasia's disappearance. Davenport Police asked the public about Dinkins' whereabouts in the Quad-Cities from 10 p.m. Thursday, July 9, to noon Friday, July 10.

July 16, 2020: The search for Breasia begins in Clinton County.

July 20, 2020: Investigators end the search in Clinton County.

July 25, 2020: Dinkins is wanted in Bureau County, Ill., on two counts of manufacturing and delivering more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine. The reward for information leading to an arrest or tips that lead to finding Breasia is increased to $13,500.

Aug. 8, 2020: During the Moore Divahs Dare 2/B Me Fashion Show at the Golden Leaf Banquet and Convention Center in Davenport, Aishia Lankford, Breasia's mother, said she wrote four letters to Dinkins.

Aug. 13, 2020: Originally charged with one count of sex offender registration violation, Scott County prosecutors added two more sex offender registration violations against Henry Earl Dinkins and in court documents said it intends to seek enhanced sentencing under the habitual offender code. Dinkins entered a plea of not guilty and demanded a speedy trial. He had not been charged with Breasia’s disappearance.

Aug. 31, 2020: Henry Dinkins is moved from Scott County Jail to Clinton County Jail.

Nov. 14 and 15, 2020: Breasia's family organized a two-day march in Davenport to continue to raise awareness about the case. Breasia's mother, Aishia Lankford, expressed frustration with rumors about her daughter's disappearance.

Dec. 4, 2020: Breasia's 11th birthday. The FBI's Omaha, Neb., office renewed efforts to generate leads in the case, asking for information and offering a $10,000 reward.

Dec. 10, 2020: In a news conference, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said investigators are working the case and asked for any additional information about Breasia's disappearance from the public.

March 10, 2020: Breasia was featured on a one-hour special on Investigation Discovery titled "In Pursuit: The Missing."

March 22, 2021: Two fishermen find human remains in a nearly hidden pond 3 miles north of DeWitt.

March 23, 2021: Investigators from the Division of Criminal Investigation finish removing the remains from the pond, and police hold a press briefing announcing the discovery.

March 31, 2021: Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski delivers what he calls "heartbreaking news" and confirms the remains found outside of DeWitt are those of Breasia Terrell.

May 5, 2021: Henry Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced during a news conference at the Davenport Police Department.

May 6, 2021: Judge Cheryl Traum decided Dinkins would be held without bond in the Scott County Jail and be represented by a public defender. Dinkins demanded his right to a preliminary trial.

June 17, 2021: Dinkins submitted a written arraignment and plea of not guilty in Scott County District Court. He was charged with kidnapping and murder after her body was found in March.

July 7, 2021: Warrants returned to the Scott County Court outlined a timeline of Dinkins' movements the night Breasia disappeared and how the investigation proceeded until her remains were found.

Jan. 25, 2022: Dinkins' trial was to have begun Feb. 14.

Public Defender Miguel Puentes on Jan. 20 filed a motion to have the case continued, stating in his motion that, “an assessment of our defense case indicates we are admittedly unprepared to proceed as currently scheduled; therefore, necessitating this filing.”

Scott County District Judge Henry Latham scheduled the trial for May 9, with a final pretrial hearing set for May 4.

On the same day, Dinkins sent a letter to Scott County District Judge Henry Latham asking for a new attorney.

Feb. 10, 2022: Dinkins' request for a new attorney is denied by Latham.

March 11, 2022: Latham again denied Dinkins' request for a new lawyer. Dinkins also raised the possibility of defending himself, which was denied.

March 22, 2022: The one-year anniversary of the discovery of Breasia's remains in Clinton County.

March 30, 2022: Dinkins is granted a change of trial venue by Scott County District Judge Henry Latham. Scott County Attorney Michael Walton said prosecutors did not argue against the change. The location of Dinkins' trial is determined by the Iowa Supreme Court 10 days later.

April 4, 2022: Dinkins wins his request for new attorneys — ending the work of public defenders Miguel Puentes and Kyle Worby. They successfully argued for the trial's change of venue.

April 12, 2022: Dinkins is moved to Marshall County Jail to be closer to his new attorneys, Chad and Jennifer Frese.

April 22, 2022: The Iowa Supreme Court rules Dinkins' trial will be moved to Linn County.

May 11, 2022: Scheduled for Oct. 17, Dinkins' trial is moved to Oct. 25 with a hearing on pretrial motions set for Oct. 24.

June 2, 2022: Sixth-grade students at Monroe Elementary School dedicate the Breasia Terrell Garden in memory of their classmate.

Sept. 27, 2022: Dinkis' attorneys file a motion to have the trial date moved back, citing workload concerns. Walton files a motion resisting the request.