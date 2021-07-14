Brothers remember father who died in car crash as selfless, hardworking

Sean Harvey was always helping somebody, right up until the moment he died.
The 52-year-old Davenport man was killed Saturday after his truck rolled over in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County. His sons, Seth Harvey and Brandon Harvey, said their father was on his way home after helping a friend fix a garage door.
"If somebody needed help with something, he'd drop whatever he was doing to help them" Seth said.
His father, Brandon said, "was that guy that cared about the well-being of everybody else."
Both men said they remembered Sean supporting them during some of the most important parts of their lives. Sean was the one who introduced Seth to his son at the airport when Seth returned home after being deployed. Sean also drove from Iowa to Oklahoma in a single day to see Brandon off when he found out he was about to be deployed.
Seth made a similar drive over the weekend after finding out about the accident. He was at work in Missouri when he got the call from his mom letting him know Sean had passed away.
"As soon as the cop got on the phone, I lost it at work," Seth said. He went home to get his wife and kids before driving to Davenport to see the rest of his family.
Family support has been important as the Harveys have faced this hard time, Brandon said.
"You don't realize how much one person helped keep you together until that glue is gone," Brandon said. "You don't know how many lives he's touched until times like this."
Seth said his dad was the one who gave him his work ethic and that he was the hardest worker he knew.
"He was a very loving husband, father, papa. He'd give the shirt off his back to anybody," Seth said. Brandon said if he had to describe Sean in one word, it would be "selfless."
"We could always call him, and now we can't call him," Seth said. "He was always there no matter what, and now he's not, physically."