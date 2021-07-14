Brothers remember father who died in car crash as selfless, hardworking

Sean Harvey was always helping somebody, right up until the moment he died.

The 52-year-old Davenport man was killed Saturday after his truck rolled over in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County. His sons, Seth Harvey and Brandon Harvey, said their father was on his way home after helping a friend fix a garage door.

"If somebody needed help with something, he'd drop whatever he was doing to help them" Seth said.

His father, Brandon said, "was that guy that cared about the well-being of everybody else."

Both men said they remembered Sean supporting them during some of the most important parts of their lives. Sean was the one who introduced Seth to his son at the airport when Seth returned home after being deployed. Sean also drove from Iowa to Oklahoma in a single day to see Brandon off when he found out he was about to be deployed.

Seth made a similar drive over the weekend after finding out about the accident. He was at work in Missouri when he got the call from his mom letting him know Sean had passed away.