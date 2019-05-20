Buchanan Elementary School in Davenport was placed on lockdown as a precaution Monday afternoon due to a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle believed to be involved in a gunfire incident, Davenport Community School District spokeswoman Dawn Saul said.
Saul said suspects in the stolen vehicle abandoned it in the area of 49th Street and Elsie Avenue and fled on foot. The school, at 4515 N. Fairmount St., was locked down at 1:25 p.m. It was lifted 20 minutes later, she said.
"Our district police liaison responded to Buchanan and remained on scene until area was determined safe," Saul said.
Police have not released information about the incidents.