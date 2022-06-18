Buffalo man allegedly caught with 16 pounds of meth now faces federal trafficking charges

Federal authorities have filed methamphetamine trafficking charges against a Buffalo man who was arrested May 23 after agents with the Scott County Special Operations Unit Task Force seized an alleged 16 pounds of meth hidden in his vehicle.

Michael Sean Russell, 48, is charged in U.S. District Court, Davenport, with one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. The charge carries a prison sentence of 10 years to life.

Russell was arrested by federal authorities June 14.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Joshua Paul, on May 22, Russell was the target of an investigation into the distribution of narcotics in the Quad-Cities.

During surveillance, agents watched Russell leave his Buffalo home driving a silver Hyundai Santa Fe that had expired Arizona temporary tags.

At the time, agents suspected Russell of delivering 4 pounds of meth to a man a short time before Russell left his home.

Agents conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 2200 block of Rockingham Road in Davenport in order to serve a warrant and search the vehicle.

The Santa Fe was towed to the Bettendorf Police Department so it could be searched, and Russell was detained for questioning.

In the rear passenger-side door panel, agents found 16 one-pound vacuum-sealed packages, the contents of which each tested positive for crystal methamphetamine. By police calculations, that's 72,575 doses of methamphetamine.

The market has been flooded with methamphetamine, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said, and one dose is going for about $10, or about $100 per gram on the street.

The meth Russell had in his possession is worth $725,748.

Agents also had a warrant to search a storage facility connected to Russell. They found two guns inside. Russell is not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

During a post-Miranda interview, Russell told agents that the person who owns the meth is a man from Mexico named Archibaldo. Russell said he sent Archibaldo money at Archibaldo’s request. Russell told agents he also sent money under other names but did not know if the names were real.

Russell told agents he does not know if others are involved in the conspiracy

When asked how the meth ended up in the rear door panel, Russell told agents that “we packaged it and put in in that space.”

In an interview earlier this year, Illinois State Police Lt. Kevin Winslow who was director of the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, said that meth in the United States today, and particularly in the Quad-Cities, is manufactured south of the U.S. border and is smuggled in.

“In the late 1990s and early 2000s, we had meth that was made locally,” Winslow said. But that is not the norm today.

“The heroin, the meth, the cocaine and especially the fentanyl, we know those weren’t domestically produced here in Iowa or Illinois,” Winslow said.

“Those are cartel-driven poisons that were produced by the cartels and put on our streets,” he said.

The drugs police are seeing these days are a much purer than ever, which makes them a lot more powerful, a lot more addictive and a lot more deadly than in the past, he said.

The last major meth production operation in the Quad-Cities was shut down by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department in 2016 in Operation Methed Up. The operation led to the raid of several homes, the seizure of at least two mobile meth labs and the arrest of 46 people on charges ranging from meth manufacturing and conspiracy to possession of meth-making materials and child endangerment.

“You get a purer form of crystal meth out of Mexico,” Lane said. “You buy it for personal use and sales and you make a profit on it, and that ends up being a better way for people to feed their habit and make money.”

Russell is being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. Preliminary and detention hearings are scheduled for June 23 in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge Stephen Jackson.

The drug charges filed against Russell in Scott County District Court were dismissed when federal authorities took over prosecution of the case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.