A Buffalo man was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison in connection with a gang-related shooting in August.
Willie Hicks Jr., 21, pleaded guilty in March to receiving and possessing a firearm made from a shotgun and rifle in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
At 4:33 p.m. Aug. 21, Davenport police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of North Main Street.
Officers located Hicks' car, and he led them on a chase through residential areas at speeds up to 52 mph, according to the plea agreement. After the chase, Hicks and co-defendant Zoe Ogden, and two others were taken into custody, and police found two loaded firearms on front passenger floorboard.
Prosecutors have said they are members or associates of the gang, West Side Mafia. Hicks denied being a gang member, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by defense attorney Clemens Erdahl.
A witness identified the four as being involved in the shooting on North Main Street, and Ogden said she was driving when her passenger shot at a rival gang member with the rifle. Hicks said one of the firearms was held out the window as they drove, and that one of the weapons belonged to him.
Hicks and Ogden were charged in federal court Aug. 25. Ogden, 19, also of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in January to receiving and possessing a firearm made from a shotgun and rifle.
She will be sentenced Aug. 28.