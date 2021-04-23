 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man sentenced to prison after boasting about gun in Davenport bar
0 comments
topical alert top story

Buffalo man sentenced to prison after boasting about gun in Davenport bar

  • 0

A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Friday news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Davenport police began investigating Bobby Wilson III, 23, in Jan. 2020, after responding to a call at a Davenport bar, where Wilson had said during an argument that he had a gun, according to the press release.

Wilson ran from the police and resisted arrest. He was caught, and officers found a loaded Springfield XDS .45 caliber handgun in his sweatshirt pocket. Wilson had a prior felony conviction and was not allowed to have a gun. 

Gavel-logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News