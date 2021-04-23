Buffalo man sentenced to prison after boasting about gun in Davenport bar

A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Friday news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Davenport police began investigating Bobby Wilson III, 23, in Jan. 2020, after responding to a call at a Davenport bar, where Wilson had said during an argument that he had a gun, according to the press release.

Wilson ran from the police and resisted arrest. He was caught, and officers found a loaded Springfield XDS .45 caliber handgun in his sweatshirt pocket. Wilson had a prior felony conviction and was not allowed to have a gun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.