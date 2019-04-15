DAVENPORT — A Buffalo, Iowa, woman was taken into custody by the Davenport Police Department early Saturday morning and charged with burglary in the first degree.
Carol Brabant, 56, is accused of committing burglary in the first degree in the 1500 block of Rockingham Road, Davenport, at 2:19 a.m. “while persons were present, and intentionally or recklessly inflicted bodily injury on any person,” according to the Davenport police affidavit. Brabant’s last listed address is 227 Maple St., Buffalo.
Burglary in the first degree is a class B felony in Iowa, and is punishable by a 25-year prison sentence.
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office website, Brabant was booked at 3 a.m. and is in custody. Her bond is set at $25,000.