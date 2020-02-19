Bullied Davenport teen: 'I will have to fight'

Nick Finken didn't go to school Wednesday.
The 14-year-old eighth-grader at Davenport's Wood Intermediate didn't have any symptoms of the various strains of influenza moving through the area's schools. He said he was recovering from a beating he took Tuesday after leaving school.
And Finken said he thinks there may be more violence.
"At some point I'm going to have to stand up for myself," Finken said Wednesday afternoon. "That's what I had to do before — fight. I will have to fight if I want them to leave me alone."
Finken said his troubled Tuesday started when he decided to not walk home from Wood Intermediate, 5701 N Division St.
"That's when a group of two or three students usually bothers Nick," Nick's step-mother, Dustie Anders, said. "He really does try to avoid fighting. I believe him when he tells me he doesn't want to fight."
Finken took the city bus. He said his tormentors followed him.
"It was the usual two kids who've I had trouble with," he said. "And there was a high school kid there, too. He punched me and put me on the ground and they were kicking me."
The fight attracted attention and several onlookers called 911. As Finken ran the short distance to his home, officers from the Davenport Police showed up near the bus stop.
"Nick came running in and my husband saw he was covered in blood," Anders said. "They walked back to the scene and Nick was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The police followed and I'm pretty sure they did a report because they asked him questions."
Anders said she is "a little lost" trying to prevent her son from being bullied in the future.
"Nick went to Keystone Academy before Wood," she explained.
Keystone Academy is the district's K-12 school for children with behavioral issues that focuses on both academics and behavior, according to its website. Students transition in and out of the school and back to their home districts.
"He was bullied for four years there," she said. "But he had a lot of support and the staff worked very hard to separate the two boys.
"I don't know if there is that kind of involvement at Wood. I just don't know what we are going to do."
In late November 2019 Davenport Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski said violence and disruptions were most common in the intermediate schools. He moved security personnel out of elementary schools and into the intermediate schools, a move of four or five security guards.
During Tuesday's regular meeting, the school board opened discussion on the prospect of moving from an intermediate school model to a junior high model, with middle schools for fifth and sixth graders and a junior high for seventh and eighth graders.
According to the latest statistics from the Iowa Department of Education, 46 students were removed from Davenport District Schools during 2017-2018 year because of bullying. That number was only topped by Clinton District schools, which had 47 students removed the same school year.
The school district declined to comment on Finken's allegations and the ongoing efforts to curb violence among students.
Ficken moved from Keystone to Wood in the middle of seventh grade and is determined to stay in school.
"Honestly, I'm angry about getting beat down to the ground," he said. "But I'm hoping to just get over it because I like going to school.
"I really try not to let some of the other kids get to me."
Anders said her step-son " ... hasn't had the easiest life."
"Nick was doing well in school at Keystone (Academy) and I'm afraid of what kind of effect this will have on him," she said. "I feel like he doesn't care a lot of times and I know it has a lot to do with being picked on.
"I would like to see some kind of solution. Not just for Nick — because I know he's not the only kid going through this."