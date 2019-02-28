Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in finding the person(s) responsible for the theft of almost $20,000 of personal property from a Rock Island County home.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On February 10, Rock Island County Deputies responded to a residential burglary on South Shore Drive in Moline. Deputies found forced entry to the residence and after speaking with the victim, determined almost $20,000 worth of personal property was stolen from the residence. Among the items stolen were clothing, electronics, tools and jewelry."
Anyone with any information about the identities of the suspect(s) are urged to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.