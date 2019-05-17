{{featured_button_text}}
Crimestoppers

Crime Stoppers and Bettendorf police is looking for any information involving burglaries at several construction sites.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"In April, Bettendorf Police have taken reports of quite a few construction site burglaries. There have been five burglaries at new home and commercial construction sites with losses and damage estimated at about $43,000. Items taken are tools and construction supplies."

Anyone with information about burglaries are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0