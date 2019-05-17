Crime Stoppers and Bettendorf police is looking for any information involving burglaries at several construction sites.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"In April, Bettendorf Police have taken reports of quite a few construction site burglaries. There have been five burglaries at new home and commercial construction sites with losses and damage estimated at about $43,000. Items taken are tools and construction supplies."
Anyone with information about burglaries are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.