Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in solving two burglaries in Moline to pawn shops.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On April 15 at 3:03 a.m., Moline police officers responded to an alarm at Pawn King, 721 19th Ave., and found the front door glass had been shattered. Nothing had been stolen; however, the suspects made an unsuccessful attempt to access the jewelry in a glass case.
"Video showed the pictured black males arrive in a black 4-door Chevrolet sedan with chrome window trim and some type of illuminated light mounted on the dashboard (similar to Uber or Lyft).
"This same date at 2:53 a.m. officers responded to an alarm at EZ Pawn, 1620 Avenue of the Cities, and found the front door glass had been shattered and the door was pried open. The suspects entered the business, smashed out a glass display counter, and stole jewelry."
Anyone with information about these burglaries, are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.