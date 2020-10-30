California man arrested making his way--slowly--to Chicago

CAMBRIDGE — A California man's methamphetamine trafficking case will be held over for further proceedings in Henry County Circuit Court after an Illinois state trooper allegedly found approximately 332 grams of methamphetamine — about seven-tenths of a pound — in his vehicle.

Darryl L. Wilson, 53, address unknown, was pulled over Oct. 1 on Interstate 80 for driving too slowly — 43 in a 70 mph zone — and having only one headlight. The trooper identified the driver by a California ID card; he did not have a valid driver's license.

In Monday's preliminary hearing, Trooper Hayden Combs testified he saw a container of cannabis in close proximity to the driver and initiated a search of the vehicle. He then found 12 grams of crystal meth and a meth pipe in the car, and then another meth pipe and approximately 320 grams of suspected meth in the trunk. The larger amount was in a UPS shipping box addressed to Wilson.

According to Combs, Wilson said he was going to a family reunion in Chicago. The trooper said Wilson changed his story at least twice regarding the meth. At first he said a friend had left it in a car, so he picked it up. Next he said a friend had left it in a hotel room and he got it after that. Eventually he said he'd had it at his house and he didn't want to leave that much meth unsecured at home so he brought it with him.